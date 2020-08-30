JKAP opposes Centre's 'autocratic orders'

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Sunday held a meeting of party functionaries here, first time after the appointment of the first batch of office bearers. The meeting was chaired by JKAP President Altaf Bukhari.

A statement said the functionaries who were available in Kashmir province and attended the meeting included GH Mir, Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Usman Majid, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Muhammad Ashraf Mir and Jagmohan Singh Raina.

Underlining the significance of a strong bonding between the representatives and public, Bukhari emphasized the need for an immediate public outreach programme at grassroots level throughout J&K.

It was unanimously decided that the party will further strengthen its public outreach initiatives to discuss their day-to-day issues at district levels in coming days.

Taking exception to the latest order issued by Union Home Ministry thereby conferring more powers to Lieutenant Governor to manage the affairs of civil and police administration in J&K, the meeting reiterated its demand for restoration of statehood and elections in order to put an end to such undemocratic and arbitrary decisions.

Regarding the government curbs in Shia dominated areas, the meeting observed that it was highly regrettable that despite showing exemplary discipline in following all SOPs and social and health protocols under COVID19, the mourners were barred from participating in congregational mourning.

“It seems the government has decided not only to alienate but humiliate the people by imposing unwarranted restrictions on such religious gatherings. We strongly condemn the use of force against the mourners reported by the media from various places in Kashmir,” the meeting said.

The functionaries vowed to stand behind the party President in his efforts of pursuing the party agenda of restoring peace and progress through political empowerment and an equitable socio-economic development of people in J&K.