JKAP, PDP grieved over demise of Sodhi

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President, AltafBukhari on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Janak Singh Sodhi, a prominent Sikh leader of J&K.

In a condolence message, Bukhari said Sodhi was a thorough gentleman who worked with utmost devotion for the welfare of people especially Sikh community.

“He remained active in Kashmiri politics for many years. Whatever the platform he availed during his lifetime, he worked with extreme dedication for the empowerment of his community. He was a great social activist, religious leader and a philanthropist who would extend all possible help to the needy,” Bukhari said.

While expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, Bukhari prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul. “His demise has created a void which is hard to be filled,” Bukhari said.

Meanwhile Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condoled the demise of Sodhi.

In a statement, the PDP highlighted the philanthropic works of Sodhi and said he was known for working for upliftment of the downtrodden and unrepresented class of the society. The PDP extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The party’s additional spokesman, Harbakash Singh expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.