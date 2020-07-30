JKAP president condemns police action against Soz

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday condemned the police action against senior Congress leader and former union minister Saif-ud-Din Soz.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the restrictions on Soz as unwarranted and uncalled for when the J&K administration has informed the Supreme Court that Soz was not placed under detention.

Bukhari sought intervention of the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu into the incident in order to remove the contradictions.

“On one side J&K administration has reportedly filed an affidavit in the Apex Court saying that Prof Soz has not been detained at all and on the other the police did not allow the veteran Congress leader to venture out from his residence in Srinagar today. This is an unjustifiable approach on part of the J&K administration,” Bukhari said. He reiterated his demand for immediate release of Soz besides, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and all other political activists who were still behind bars, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.