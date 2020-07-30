Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:05 AM

JKAP president condemns police action against Soz

Demands release of Mehbooba, other politicians
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Pic

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Thursday condemned the police action against senior Congress leader and former union minister Saif-ud-Din Soz.

In a statement, Bukhari termed the restrictions on Soz as unwarranted and uncalled for when the J&K administration has informed the Supreme Court that Soz was not placed under detention.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

Bukhari sought intervention of the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu into the incident in order to remove the contradictions.

“On one side J&K administration has reportedly filed an affidavit in the Apex Court saying that Prof Soz has not been detained at all and on the other the police did not allow the veteran Congress leader to venture out from his residence in Srinagar today. This is an unjustifiable approach on part of the J&K administration,” Bukhari said. He reiterated his demand for immediate release of Soz besides, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and all other political activists who were still behind bars, ahead of Eid-ul-Adha.

Related News