JKAP reiterates call for restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday reiterated his party’s call for restoration of statehood to J&K, terming it inevitable to address the growing disconnect between people and the present dispensation.

Mir was addressing his party colleagues, after inaugurating JKAP office at The Bund, Lal Chowk here. A statement said Mir deliberated upon the major contours of the party’s policies aimed at providing relief to the people of all the regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the vision of JKAP President Altaf Bukhari that culminated into launching of a new political platform was open to all like-minded people who want to serve their state with utmost sincerity and dedication.

“It is a very auspicious occasion that we are inaugurating the Apni Party office in Srinagar just a week after we inaugurated our party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu,” Mir said, adding it puts a lot of responsibility on JKAP workers.

He however, assured the party’s political will was strong enough to surmount all the challenges that may come in its way for safeguarding interests of people.

“After August 5, a lot has changed in the political scene in J&K. People are in despair as their economic conditions have got badly affected,” Mir said.

“JKAP’s endeavour shall be to put in its relentless efforts to restore the socio-economic and political stability in this region,” he said.