JKAP seeks regularization of daily wagers

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) senior leader Ghulam Hassan Mir on Monday raised the regularization demand of daily-rated workers of J&K with Lieutenant Governor (LG) GC Murmu and urged him to resolve the issue amicably.

Mir, who talked to the LG, solicited his attention towards delayed regularization of daily-rated, need-based, consolidated, contingency paid and NYC workers who were unnecessarily being pushed from pillar to post for their genuine demands including permanent absorption and release of pending wages.

“There are over one lakh such employees who have been working relentlessly in various departments like PHE, PDD, Forest, CAMPA workers, Wildlife, Command Area Development, Education, Irrigation, Agriculture and R&B for the last over two decades. Unfortunately, the successive governments have utterly failed to address their genuine demands, compelling them to go for frequent strikes,” Mir said.

He said these workers were being paid meager wages that too not on time. “How does the government expect these poor employees to run their day-to-day family affairs without wages and rising inflation?” Mir asked, while urging the LG to intervene into the matter and invite all representatives of various associations to find a lasting solution to their problems.