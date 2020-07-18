JKAP seeks restoration of statehood to J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu, demanding, among other things, restoration of statehood to J&K and domicile rights to people of J&K over land and jobs.

In its 11-page memorandum, the party said if the government of India was serious about its argument of socio-economic development and political stability in J&K it must aggressively work to put this message through.

“It should also feel the pulse of the people who are anxiously waiting for immediate restoration of statehood to J&K and further expect a decision in this regard very soon,” reads the memorandum. “Such a decision is bound to bring about confidence and trust among people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Statehood for the inhabitants of the erstwhile princely state is something they genuinely relate to as a reference to their glorious past, a place which has been a mosaic of various religions, cultures, languages and regions. An early announcement in this regard would further solidify the idea of pluralism and respectful coexistence in this region,” it said.

Seeking domicile rights to residents of J&K over land and jobs, the memorandum reads the recent domicile order vis-à-vis the rights of residents of J&K on jobs reflects a “casual approach.”

“Our demand is that those residents of J&K who have already a valid Permanent Resident Certificate should not be asked for domicile certificates both for possession of land and immovable property or for applying to any government jobs. We also demand threadbare discussions with all stakeholders of Jammu and Kashmir to be held at an appropriate time to remove anomalies in the recently issued domicile rules for J&K.”

The JKAP has also sought release of detainees, withdrawal of cases against youth, ensuring J&K Bank’s functional autonomy, reviving agriculture and horticulture sectors, support for industry and manufacturing sector, addressing lockdown impact on vital sectors of economy, revival of tourism and allied industrial sector, restoration of internet addressing issues related to national highway and regional connectivity within J&K, ensuring rights of locals on geology and mining activities in J&K, revival of developmental activities, construction of bunkers, removal of income clause in reservation to Pahari tribe, addressing security issues of political activists, regularization of daily wagers and other low paid employees, removal of SRO 202 and establishment of separate CAT bench at Srinagar.

Besides the JKAP President, Altaf Bukhari, the signatories to the memorandum included Ghulam Hassan Mir, Rafi Ahmad Mir, Zaffar Manhas, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Javid Hassan Beigh, Usman Majid Ganai, Abdul Majid Padder, Abdul Rahim Rather, Noor Muhammad Sheikh, Raja Manzoor, Ghulam Muhammad Bhawan, Shoaib Lone, Javed Ahmad Mirchal, Muntazir Mohi-ud-din, Irfan Naqib, Dr Mir Sammiullah, Syed Farooq Andrabi and Jagmohan Singh Raina.