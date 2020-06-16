JKAP welcomes re-opening of Mughal road for transportation of fruit

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday welcomed the government decision of re-opening Mughal road for transportation of fruit from Kashmir to different parts of the country.

In a statement, Bukhari said the government decision to allow downward vehicular traffic for transportation of cherry, peach, plum, and apricot to outside Kashmir was appreciable.

Bukhari extended gratitude to the Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu for the decision which he said has provided a sigh of relief to the cherry and other fruit growers who will now be allowed to send their produce to outside J&K.

“This decision is bound to help the growers in a long way to gain better yield for their produce, the major portion of which is still to be harvested. I hope the rest of the produce is not wasted and is transported without any hassles to the outside J&K markets for better sales,” he said.

Bukhari demanded that the J&K government should now keep this road open for the transportation of fruit and vegetables round the year in view of the dilapidated condition of Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Stating that the lockdown to curb spread of COVID19 has badly disrupted the long spring migration of thousands of Bakarwal and Gujjar families across J&K, the JKAP President urged the government to allow the movement of Bakarwal families who want to travel to Kashmir from various parts of Jammu along-with their livestock for season migration via Mughal Road.

“The delay in their migration will have a cascading effect on the lives of the nomadic communities and their traditional businesses, which are closely aligned with the seasons and land use patterns of the regions,” Bukhari said.

He appealed to the Lieutenant Governor to issue necessary directions for a hassle-free movement of these migratory families along with the vehicles for transportation of their herds of animals.