JKBOSE holds academic committee | 'No chance of granting mass promotion to Class 11 students'

The JK Board of School Education (BOSE) has convened a meeting of its academic committee to decide about holding annual regular exams of the class 11th students. The meeting has also discussed holding annual exams of class 8th and 9th students as well.

A Board official confirmed that the academic committee convened a meeting to decide about the mode of holding exams of class 11th students was held few days ago. The official, however, ruled out any chance of granting mass promotion to the class 11th students.

“There is no chance of giving mass promotion to students of any class. The government has already announced 30 percent relaxation in syllabus in exams for students of class 10th to 12th,” the official said.

“Once the minutes of the meeting held by the academic committee are approved by the government, the final decision about mode of class 11th exams will be announced accordingly,” the official said.

Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita confirmed to Greater Kashmir that the academic committee meeting was convened a few days ago. She however refused to divulge further details about it. “The final decision has yet to be announced by the government,” she said.