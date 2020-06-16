JKBOSE holds affiliation committee meeting

J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) on Wednesday convened a meeting of the affiliation committee through video conference.

A statement said Secretary BOSE Riyaz Ahmad presented the agenda of the meeting which was chaired by Veena Pandita, Chairperson of the body.

The statement said 211 cases of private schools, 64 from Kashmir and 147 from Jammu were considered by the committee for extension and up gradation. “The extension and up gradation cases which were complete in all respects were granted BOSE affiliation for five years and two years respectively,” the statement said.

It said other cases which were having “minor deficiencies” were granted extension for five years subject to the condition of fulfillment of deficiencies within three months. “They were granted extension to enroll the students for class 9 or 11 as the case may be and 10 or 12 in the second session subject to fulfillment of deficiencies,” said the statement.

The meeting was attended by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Muhammad Younis Malik; Director School Education Jammu (DSEJ), Anuradha Gupta; additional Secretary School Education, Naseer Ahmad Wani; Director Academics, JKBOSE Farooq Ahmad Peer; Joint Secretary general, BOSE-KD, Prof Aijaz Ahmad Hakak; Joint Secretary general-JKBOSE-JD, Tripta Dogra; Chief Education Officer Srinagar, Naseer Ahmad Malik; Principal SRML HSS Jammu, Shafaqa t Javeed Chib and members from School Education department of Kashmir and Jammu. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair.