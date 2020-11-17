JKBOSE's talent search exam on December 27

J&K Board of School Education (BOSE) is likely to hold National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for year 2020-21.

Director Academics JKBOSE, Farooq Ahmad Peer, who is also the nodal officer of NTSE, issued the notification for the test.

The students of class 10th studying in recognized schools affiliated with J&KBOSE, CBSE, Kendriya or NavodyaVidyalaya and other schools are eligible to appear for the NTSE’s stage-I examination.

“The stage-I exam for NTSE is scheduled to be conducted by J&KBOSE on December 27,” the notification reads.

“The applicant must have secured 60 percent marks (5 percent relaxation for ST and SC category) in class 9th and should be due for appearing in ensuing class 10th annual examination in November 2020 in Kashmir division and winter zone areas of Jammu division besides the union territory of Ladakh and March 2021 in the summer zone areas of Jammu division,” it stated.

As per the J&KBOSE notification, the students registered under the Open Distance Learning (ODL) are also eligible for the scholarship.

“The students should be below the age of 18 years as on July 2020. There will be no domicile restriction for appearing in the exam,” the notification reads.

The stage-I selection would be done by J&KBOSE and those who are recommended from stage-I examination would be eligible for stage-II national-level exam which would be conducted by NCERT on June 13, 2021.

Under the NTSE, about 2000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education which include a scholarship of Rs 1250 per month for class 10th to 12th.

“A scholarship of Rs 2000 will be given to a student per month for undergraduate and postgraduate course and an amount of scholarship for PhD will be fixed in accordance with the UGC norms,” the notification reads.

The application form in the prescribed pro forma and other detailed information about the scholarship scheme is available on J&KBOSE website www.ikbose.ac.in.

“The application form duly attested by the head of the institution and accompanied with the requisite documents should be submitted till December 4,” it reads.