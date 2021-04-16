Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 4:02 PM

JKBOTE postpones polytechnic exams in view of COVID-19 surge

"SBOTE/EXAM/ND20/301/1143-1173 dated: 15-03-2021 is hereby postponed w.e.f 17-04-2021 till further orders," read a notification issued on Friday by the board.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 4:02 PM
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
Trending News
Representational Photo

Covid-19 positive shopkeeper booked for violating home isolation norms in Bandipora

"Srinagar received 9.7mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am today." [File: Mubashir Khan/ GK]

Erratic weather to continue till weekend in J&K: MeT

Representational Photo

Woman SPO arrested, disengaged from service for glorifying militancy: Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Technical Education (JKBOTE) on Friday announced the postponement of  Polytechnic exams for 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th semesters till further notice, in-view of a surge in COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory.

“It is for the information of all the principals/concerned students that the examination of all the polytechnics of 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th semesters scheduled as per the already issued date sheet vide no. SBOTE/EXAM/ND20/301/1143-1173 dated: 15-03-2021 is hereby postponed w.e.f 17-04-2021 till further orders due to the present pandemic COVID-19 situation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir,” read a notification issued on Friday by the board.

Tagged in , , , ,
Related News