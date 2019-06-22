JKCC holds meet, decides future course of action

A meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Council (JKCC) was held today to discuss the conglomerate’s future course of action, a spokesman of the Council said in a statement.

He said that the meeting was presided over by eminent socio- cultural activist and educationist Prof Ismail Aashna. The general secretary JKCC Ashfaq Lone and Patron G R Hasrat Gadda highlighted working of the JKCC.

Prominent literary personality Gulshan Badrani highlighted objectives of JKCC. “Later all participants voiced their opinion about the possible means of preserving the diversity and integrity of J&K’s cultural wealth. In the course of this open house interaction, an urgent need was felt to put a check on interests that have been purely exploitative in the name of literary and cultural furtherance,” the spokesperson added.

Participants who spoke on this occasion included Showkat Shehri, M Y Shaheen, Mushtaq Mehdi, Waheed Jeelani, Gulzar Ganai, Raja Bilal, Dr A M Nishtar, Shahjahan Bhagat, Nisar Naseem, Mir Afroz Afroz, Aajaz Rah, Majeed Masroor, G M Nousoz, A A Farhad, Tanha Nizami,Arshad Mushtaq, M M Mehboob, Aslam Naqshbandi, Altaf Hussain, Ashok Kak, Nazim Nazir, Khurshid Khamosh, Idraak Naseem , Shabnam Bashir and Shahida Alvi.

Almost all participants, according to the spokesman, stressed upon the need to evolve a state of cultural wellness across social strata so as to ensure long term preservation of our cultural riches. In this context, formulation of a broad based representative policy was projected as the dire need of the hour . Responding to this suggestion, the basic members offered a peep into the contours of the proposed policy and invited inputs from others and society at large so that the policy becomes truly inclusive.

Towards the end of the meeting an 8 member panel was created to formulate framework for future course of action for JKCC.

The panel comprises Ashfaq Lone, Gulshan Badrani, Nisar Naseem, Arshad Mushtaq, Tanha Nizami, G M Nousoz, Gulzar Ganai and Dr A M Nishtar.