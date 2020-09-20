Kashmir, Today's Paper
September 20, 2020

JKCC releases 'Kashmir Dimensions'

Jammu Kashmir Cultural Center, Budgam on Sunday released the book titled as “Kashmir Dimensions” by a young writer of Kashmir region, Shabir Ahmad Shah.

The event was presided over Rafiq Masoodi, Sahtya Academy awardees and former Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) while as Rashid Kanspuri, Sahtiya Academy awardee, was a special guest on the occasion.

On Shah’s book, Dr. Abid Ahmad Editor (English) of JKAACL presented his paper.

Earlier, Secretary of JKSMB Dr. Bashir Ahmad Gamgeen welcomed the guests. The program was organized by Dr. Shabnam Rafiq while Muhammad Syed Qri and Tahir Sultan as programe coordinators.

