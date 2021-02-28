JKCNGEEU accords farewell to Abdul Samad Shah

A warm farewell was Sunday accorded to Abdul Samad Shah on attaining the age of superannuation at a farewell function organised by the J&K Central Non-Gazetted Electrical Employees Union (JKCNGEEU).

A statement of JKCNGEEU issued here said that several senior officers, besides staff members attended the function wherein the officers lauded the role and services of Shah, who retired after rendering more than 38 years of dedicated services to the department.

The statement said that in his emotional address, Shah extended his heartfelt gratitude to the officers and officials for their cooperation during his 38 years of government service.

It said that wishing him good luck, the officials praised Shah for his sense of responsibility, honesty, dedication and highlighted his contribution towards the welfare of the employees.

The statement said that they wished him a happy, healthy and prosperous post-retirement life after rendering such a long and unblemished tenure of service.