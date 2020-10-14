JKCNGEEU demands rollback of PDD privatization move

J&K Central Non Gazetted Electrical Employees Union (JKCNGEEU) today reiterates its demand for revocation of privatization of Power development department as has been recently adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government. In a statement issued here, the union said that PDD has been unbundled into corporations separating distribution and generation of power.

“It’s a great victory for the employees and public of UP, the state govt. has come to an agreement with protesting employees’ representatives to halt the privatization of Purvanchal Power Distribution Corporation on the basis of five points that were discussed during the negotiations, that included, No privatization of any other power corporation without consent of employees, Employees and Management will work together for improving the existing power distribution system, and no corruption and efficient billing collection and good services to consumers” etc. said Rafiq Ahmad Khanyari Chairman JKCNGEEU in a statement to press.

He further added that Union Territory government of J&K should take similar measures to address the grievances of Power employees and Consumers that have been long pending. The privatization of power is an anti-employee and anti-consumer move in an economically downtrodden state like J&K.