JKCNGEEU stages protest against privatization of power sector

J&K Central Non Gazetted Electrical Employees Union (JKCNGEEU) Wednesday held a protest demonstration at PDD complex Bemina here against proposed Electricity-Amendment Bill-2020 and privatization of power sector.

The protesting employees and workers demanded immediate withdrawal of the proposals, saying the move was totally anti-people and anti-employee, said a statement.

J&K President Muhammad AfzalBhatFatehpuri said the government first unbundled the Power Development Department into various Corporations and now the entire privatization of PDD would be both anti-employee and anti-consumer move. “The next step would be a rise in tariffs and duty on electricity by private companies, who are none less than capitalist exploiters bothered about their profit only,” he said.

He said 60,000 daily wagers have been engaged with various government departments, and particularly more than 15,000 daily wagers were engaged with the Power Development Department, who have been awaiting regularization and were unpaid for several months.

Spokesman Umar Bhat said the department has conducted various DPCs since January 2019, but the orders for regularizing the daily wagers were not issued yet.

The protesting employees also demanded an immediate convening of the newly constituted DPC to clear orders of regularization of daily wagers. The JKCNGEEU reiterated the demand for adoption of a comprehensive regularizing policy for the daily wagers and grant of wages under the Minimum Wages Act.