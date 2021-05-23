JKCSF aghast over 'untested' entry of travellers

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Sunday took a dig at the government for what it called a big negligence of the untested nocturnal infiltration of labourers and others into J&K, risking the lives of everyone one in J&K.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani expressed anguish over the grim situation saying that on one hand there was strict lockdown inside J&K and economy was crippled but at the same time the outside labourers were being allowed to enter J&K without any testing for COVID-19.

“What use is a strict lockdown if these nocturnal travellers enter J&K without testing,” Wani said.

JKCSF urged the government to ban the nocturnal entry of travellers into J&K to safeguard the lives and health of the people and COVID warriors and to allow them entry only during day time when testing process remains functional.