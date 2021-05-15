Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:15 AM

JKCSF anguished over Palestinian killings: Qayoom Wani

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:15 AM
File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul QayoomWani Saturday expressed anguish over the killings of hundreds of innocent Palestinians by Israelis during the past few weeks.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF referring to the protest held in PadshahiBagh area of Srinagar to express solidarity with Palestinians, Wani said that people of J&K could not tolerate injustice on innocents anywhere in the world not to speak of the genocide of Palestinians by the “colonial forces of Israel while the world remains a spectator”.

