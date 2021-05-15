JKCSF anguished over Palestinian killings: Qayoom Wani

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul QayoomWani Saturday expressed anguish over the killings of hundreds of innocent Palestinians by Israelis during the past few weeks.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF referring to the protest held in PadshahiBagh area of Srinagar to express solidarity with Palestinians, Wani said that people of J&K could not tolerate injustice on innocents anywhere in the world not to speak of the genocide of Palestinians by the “colonial forces of Israel while the world remains a spectator”.

Wani said when the world was badly caught in the deadly pandemic and Muslims all over the world were on fast, Israel had indulged in the killings of scores of Palestinians including women and children in Gaza.

“The Israeli Forces damaged the Masjid Al-Aqsa, extensively indulged in aggression in Gaza including the killing of a six-year-old girl Rahaf AlMasry on Eid-ul-Fitr,” he said.