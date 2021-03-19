JKCSF announces organised struggle against drug addiction, alcoholism, social evils

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Friday nominated Syed Fayaz Ahmed Andrabi as its patron and announced to carry forward an organised struggle against drug addiction, alcoholism and social evils.

A statement if JKCSF issued here said that a meeting of the JKCSF working committee held in Srinagar under the chairmanship Abdul QayoomWani unanimously nominated Andrabi, a former employee leader, as JKCSF patron.

The statement said that all the participants discussed the current precarious situation of increase in the use of intoxicants and drugs besides the rise in social evils in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir in particular.

“The government is now weighing in on a new alcohol policy, which is a moment of reflection for all of us,” the JKCSF statement quoted the organisation’s working committee members as saying.

The statement said that the meeting unanimously passed a resolution in which it was decided that JKCSF would conduct joint seminars with religious scholars, intellectuals, lawyers and representatives of students to eradicate drug-addiction and other social evils.

It said that the forum would work at the grass root level to eradicate social evils and pledged that if the government makes ways to open liquor shops under the new liquor policy, JKCSF would strongly oppose it.

The statement said that JKCSF also demanded execution of WasimRizvi, who had carried out baseless propaganda against the Holy Quran.

It said that the forum demanded revocation of the license of WasimRizvi’s lawyer and severe punishment for him.

The statement said that JKCSF Chairman Abdul QayoomWani thanked the delegates from south Kashmir and hoped that all those associated with civil society would work together to ensure the common good of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and raise voice against the oppression and injustice.

It said that all the participants greeted Andrabi and hoped that with his leadership qualities, JKCSF would be able to achieve its ambitious goal.