JKCSF asks Govt to equip hospitals with staff, equipment, drugs

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction over the role of Covid Advisory Committee constituted last year for the management of COVID-19 crisis.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul QayoomWani said that the committee’s role was unsatisfactory, primarily by failing to establish an emergency 500 bedded-COVID hospital in Srinagar despite the experts predicting severe second wave of COVID-19.

“When 40 percent doctors and technical staff in the Health department that too of leading hospitals like SKIMS, SMHS, CD Hospital have retired and caused dearth of faculty and technical staff in this pandemic, it simply tells us about the situation of patient care,” Wani said.

He said that some officers and the heads of the leading hospitals should have been trying to become more loyal than the king than to shoulder the responsibilities as per the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Wani said that the heads of the hospitals and the officers of the Health department should shun appeasement policy and provide actual report to the people at the helm of affairs and not hide or misrepresent the facts in the interest of their personal chairs.

He said that the government should immediately hire the services of unemployed doctors and paramedical staff on contractual basis.