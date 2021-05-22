JKCSF asks Govt to reschedule vaccination programme

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Saturday urged the government to reschedule the vaccination programme of COVID-19 for people especially for those taking the first jab.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said that due to the surge in infections, lockdown and shortage of vaccine, people were in a fix about the rescheduling of the vaccination.

Wani said that earlier the government had prioritised the vaccination for COVID warriors, elderly people and employees and resultantly many people had already received the first jab of the vaccine.

However, he said that later due to the upsurges in infections, strict lockdown and shortage of vaccine at health centres, these people were yet to get the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Wani urged the government to reschedule the programme of vaccination in a proper manner covering all eligible age groups from students to senior citizens.