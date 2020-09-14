JKCSF concerned over growing social evils

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) on Monday expressed concern over druge abuse and other social evils in the society.

A statement said an extraordinary meeting of the Forum was held here under the chairmanship of Abdul Qayoom Wani. The meeting threw light on the prevailing situation in J&K and expressed concern over the “rampant misdeeds in the society, drug abuse, bribery, alcohol policy, restrictions on expression, linguistic bias and resource and cultural exploitation.” The meeting decided that the JKCSF would raise voice against “oppression, social, political, cultural, linguistic prejudice and cultural exploitation at all levels.” Wani said the meeting rejected the new liquor policy and resolved that it will not allow sale of alcohol in Kashmir, the land of saints.