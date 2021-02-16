JKCSF condoles demise

Kashmir, Today's Paper
Jammu Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of mother of KNS reporter Adil Dar of Tangmarg.

A statement of JKCSF issued from Jammu quoted Wani as saying that the deceased was a pious lady and respected by one and all in her locality.  The statement said that Wani prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family, especially Adil Dar.

It said that Wani expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved family.

