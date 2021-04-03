JKCSF demands closure of schools, tourist gardens

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Saturday demanded closures of schools and tourist gardens across Kashmir.

A statement of JKCSF issued here quoted its chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani as saying that with COVID-19 witnessing a rise everywhere in Kashmir, keeping schools and tourist gardens open was dangerous for the rapid spread of the new variants of coronavirus.

Wani has alarmed the authorities about the increasing statistics of the second wave of COVID-19 now in Kashmir too amid the ever-increasing inflow of tourists into J&K, particularly Kashmir.

“Keeping the Tulip Garden open and inviting tourists by ‘melas’ is no wisdom at a time when health of the people is at stake. Tourism can wait but health is a priority. How can children resist the temptation of going to a Tulip Garden when the government conducts fairs to invite tourists and there is ever increase of outside Kashmir tourists,” he said.

Regarding the schools, Wani said although the government has asked the Deputy Commissioners to take a call on the continuation of classes in the schools in their respective districts, the ground situation was sufficient reason to take the final decision of closing schools in this pandemic and not to put the lives of future at stake.