JKCSF demands rollback of PSUs privatization proposal, mining contracts to non-locals

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) on Saturday expressed concern over the proposed closure and privatization of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and government-owned Corporations, terming the move as “vicious.”

In a statement, the Forum also denounced changes in the mining policy to open-up sector for non-locals.

“JKCSF urges all the stakeholders to join hands to seek roll back of the proposed closure and privatization of PSUs to honor the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said the statement.

It said the auctions of mineral blocks in Kashmir has shown an “alarming take-over of the business by non-locals” while local contractors and thousands associated with the industry since decades have got deprived of their lone source of income.

The Forum Chairman, Abdul Qayoom Wani while expressing anguish over the policy on auctioning of mineral blocks said it was entirely against wishes and interests of people of Kashmir and local stakeholders.

“It is an open secret now that the economic treasures of Kashmir are being opened to bidding and auction to non-locals,” Wani questioned.

The JKCSF said it will leave no stone unturned in safeguarding rights of natives of Jammu and Kashmir.