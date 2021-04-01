JKCSF expresses concern over re-registration of vehicles

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Thursday expressed concern against the recent order issued by the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Kashmir for re-registration of vehicles purchased from outside Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani demanded revocation of any such order amounting to “double taxation” of vehicles purchased from outside J&K.

Wani said that the authorities must revoke this arbitrary order as this was total injustice with the vehicle owners and other concerned with the trade and transport as they now had to pay the tax amount twice at the rate of 9 percent.

He termed the double taxing of vehicles as total injustice.

Wani questioned that how could the transporters and vehicle owners pay the tax again for a purchased vehicle when it was already paid by the first owner of the vehicle.

“JKCSF demands that double taxation be exempted and the already set rates charged for the vehicles purchased from outside for re-registration here,” he said.

Dozens of vehicles with a non-Jammu and Kashmir registration have been seized by the authorities across Kashmir after a decision to get such vehicles re-registered with the Jammu and Kashmir government.

The exercise was first started in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district where many vehicles were seized and has since been implemented in other districts including Kulgam and Budgam.