JKCSF urges Govt to strategize Eid plans

Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) Tuesday urged the government as well as the people to strategize plans and behave in line with SOPs on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here, JKCSF Chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani said that this Eid was crucial and everybody had to play his or her role so that the festival is celebrated in such a way that it would serve as an example.

He said COVID-19 was spreading fast with its worst kinds of variants and as such no sane person should put his life at risk.

Wani also urged the government to strategize the workable plans that would make possible celebration and safety go equally side-by-side.

JKCSF appealed NGOs, trusts, and welfare organisations and local Bait-ul-Maal to gear up in advance to reach the needy so that no rush occurs on congregational places.