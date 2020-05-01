J&KEEGA condemns police action against senior officer

J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (J&KEEGA) on Friday demanded action against a police official who allegedly beaten up a senior officer of power department while on duty.

In a statement the Association said the Assistant Engineer, Nasir Ismail was ruthlessly beaten and then illegally arrested by a police officer of the level of sub-inspector from a police station in Anantnag.

“The assistant engineer was performing his essential service duty and was having valid movement pass issued by district magistrate Anantnag. However, the officer without entertaining the movement pass issued by the DM Anantnag first ruthlessly beat the engineer and thereafter lodged him in the police station,” said the statement.

It said power supply comes under essential service activity. “However day-in and day-out the police authorities have not been allowing the proper movement of power department employees and instead at several occasions have beaten the employees,” said the statement.

The Association said it raised the issue with the authorities concerned. “Had it not been COVID19 pandemic crisis and Ramadhan, the Association would have suspended work across Kashmir. However, yesterday’s incident has raised serious concerns across the whole fraternity and the Association demands removal/suspension of the police officer within 48 hours, failing which we will be left with no option but to take some tough measures which including suspension of work,” said the statement.