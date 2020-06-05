JKEEGA condoles demise

Jammu and Kashmir Electrical Engineers Graduates Association (JKEEGA) on Friday condoled the demise of Prof Ab Waheed Deva, father of Auqin Sultan Deva, executive engineer TLM D Pampore.

In a statement the Association said the deceased was a veteran educationist who contributed a lot for the welfare of society.

A JKEEGA delegation led by its General secretary Pirzada Hidayatullah visited the residence of the bereaved family at Hyderpora here and prayed for peace to the departed soul, said the statement.