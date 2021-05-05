JKEEGA demands insurance cover for Power Corp employees

Jammu & Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) Wednesday wrote to Principal Secretary, J&K Power Development Department to extend insurance coverage to the employees of JKPDD on deputation to Power Corporations working in the field during COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the JKEEGA’s letter No JKEEGA/J&K/P/2020-22 dated 24 August 2020, JKEEGA requested to extend the insurance Coverage to the employees of JKPDD on deputation to various Power Corporations of J&K on similar lines as provided to Police personnel, public healthcare providers, community healthcare workers and private healthcare staff.

“In this regard, the Association would like to inform you with deep grief and sorrow that we lost our 12 comrades during duties,” the letter read.

It said that the frontline warriors worked round the clock during this pandemic to maintain 24×7 uninterrupted power supply, which was the main requirement for all the essential departments to work smoothly, be it hospitals, quarantine centers or any other installation.

“Consequently, they are at an extremely high risk of COVID-19 pandemic, as the engineering staff as well as employees of Power department have to carry out their duties in the field day in and day out for maintenance and repair of power network for ensuring reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the hospitals and quarantine centers spread across J&K,” the letter read. “As a result, Power Engineers & Employees at the time of coronavirus pandemic are highly vulnerable, as such they like police and health department workers also deserve insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh.”