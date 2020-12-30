JKEEGA resents Chief Engineer's suspension

J&K Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) Wednesday expressed its resentment against the suspension of Chief Engineer Muhammad Yousuf Baba.

In a statement issued here, JKEEGA said that the officer was never posted in Electric Division Sumbal on a full-fledged basis.

It said he was given additional charge only for a short period of two months and no opportunity was provided to hear him before issuing the suspension order.

The statement said, “Muhammad Yousuf Baba is one of the most honest and upfront engineers of the fraternity. He is a victim of circumstances. Such type of unilateral action is not only illegal but also injustice to the officer who has an unblemished service record.”