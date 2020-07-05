JKEEU condemns assault on provincial president

Jammu and Kashmir Electric Employees Union (JKEEU) on Sunday condemned the alleged assault on its Jammu provincial president.

JKEEU, in a statement, alleged that their Jammu provincial president Kluber Singh was manhandled in Jammu on 4th July 2019 while discharging his duty.

They added that the union in this regard held an emergency meeting at Head office Basnt Bag Srinagar under the chairmanship of Mohd Maqbool Najar, President JKEEU on July5th.

The core committee members strongly condemn the act and demanded action against culprits. The employees union threatened to go on strike if action against culprits is not taken.

They urged chief engineer and Managing director JPDCL to take up the matter with divisional administration and law enforcement agencies for quick action against the culprits as per the law.