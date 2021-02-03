JKEPFO's Staff Welfare Association condoles demise

The Staff Welfare Association of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Provident Fund Organisation (JKEPFO) Wednesday condoled the demise of Abdul Rashid Baba, the father-in-law of Provident Fund Commissioner J&K, Abdul Rashid War.

A statement of the association issued here said that a condolence meeting was held on Wednesday in the office of chamber of Additional Provident Fund Commissioner Kashmir and Jammu on the demise of Baba, the father-in-law of Provident Fund Commissioner J&K.

The statement said that the meeting was attended by all the staff members across both the divisions and all the employees expressed their deepest condolences with War.

It said that the meeting prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.