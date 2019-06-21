JKHEU meets Director Handicrafts

Also Read | NGEUID to highlight issues with CM, FM

A delegation of J&K Handicrafts Employees Union led by its President Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam met Director Handicrafts to discuss various issues related to the employees.

Also Read | Electric employees meet Principal Secretary PDD

A statement issued by the Union said various issues including transfer policy, promotion/in situ promotions of employees and problems related to the training centres and recruitment rules were discussed in the meeting.

Also Read | Information deptt non-gazetted employees union frames new body

“The problems faced by Jammu based employees especially their promotion and posting in Kashmir division were also discussed,” the statement said. :The Director assured that all the issues regarding welfare of the employees and the department will be sorted out well in time. He ensured full cooperation with the Union for the development and prosperity of the department,” said the statement, adding the Union thanked the Director and hoped that their genuine matters will be resolved soon. In the meeting various members including Muzaffar Jan, Imran Shah, Ashiq Hussain Chashoo, Abdul Majeed Sheikh and Ghulam Nabi Lone also participated.