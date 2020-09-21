Kashmir, Today's Paper
September 21, 2020

J&KHS: Arrangements for universal enrolment reviewed

September 21, 2020

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Monday reviewed the arrangements for enrolment under Jammu and Kashmir Health Scheme (J&KHS) which provides universal medical health cover. The scheme was recently launched by Lt Governor J&K.

The registration under the scheme was rolled out from today. The schemes provides health cover of Rs five lakh per family per year and all the residents are entitled to avail benefit under the scheme irrespective of income slabs. There is no cap on the family size and benefits are portable across the country.

Choudhary impressed upon functionaries of health department, ICDS, Rural Development, Revenue and Municipal officials for reaching out to public and facilitating enrolment under the Scheme.

The District Red Cross Society is also associated with the process and database of patients, poor and destitute registered under the scheme.

