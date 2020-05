J&K Jamaait Hamdani (J&KJH), patron Mirwaiz Riyaz Ahmed Hamdani on Thursday paid rich tributes to Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on his death anniversary.

In a statement, Hamdani while paying tributes to Mirwaiz recounted his contribution to Kashmir in different fields. “He worked for the people of Kashmir and laid his life for the cause. He was always concerned for better future of people of Kashmir,” said the statement.