Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 2:52 AM

J&KMA&EF pays tribute to Shujaat Bukhari

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 16, 2020, 2:52 AM
File Photo of Shujaat Bukhari

J&K Media Association & Editors Federation (J&KMA&EF) on Monday paid tributes to Shujaat Bukhari, founding editor, Risisng Kashmir, on his 2nd anniversary.

Led by Federation Chairman Muzafar Khan and General Secretary, Arshid Mir, the Federation held a peaceful protest at Press Enclave here.

Trending News

Attempt to throttle freedom of speech, expression: CPI (M)

Redraft media policy in consultation with press representatives: JKAP

Representational Pic

NC pays tributes to Ganaie on death anniversary

Stop injustice with Kashmir employees: EJAC

“We demand an impartial and credible investigation,” they said and urged the Lt Governor GC Murmu to rename Residency Road as “Shujaat Bukhari Road.”

“It was Shujaat’s dream to lay sound and strong foundations of journalism in Kashmir. Throughout his life, he worked hard towards that endeavor,” they said.

Related News