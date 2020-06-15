J&KMA&EF pays tribute to Shujaat Bukhari

J&K Media Association & Editors Federation (J&KMA&EF) on Monday paid tributes to Shujaat Bukhari, founding editor, Risisng Kashmir, on his 2nd anniversary.

Led by Federation Chairman Muzafar Khan and General Secretary, Arshid Mir, the Federation held a peaceful protest at Press Enclave here.

“We demand an impartial and credible investigation,” they said and urged the Lt Governor GC Murmu to rename Residency Road as “Shujaat Bukhari Road.”

“It was Shujaat’s dream to lay sound and strong foundations of journalism in Kashmir. Throughout his life, he worked hard towards that endeavor,” they said.