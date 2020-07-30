Kashmir, Today's Paper
JKMEGA condoles demise

Jammu and Kashmir Mechanical Engineering Graduates Association (JKMEGA) on Thursday expressed grief and shock over the death of engineer Zaffar Ahamed Wani who died in a road accident near Bigbehara Antanang today.

The deceased (Assistant Engineer Mechanical) was the resident of Hiller Anantnag.

In a statement, the president JKMEGA, Er Firdous Bhat expressed deep shock over Zaffar’s death. In his condolence message, Bhat said that Zaffar was a young, dynamic and noble mechanical engineer who was presently on deputation at Agriculture department.

He said that the fraternity is in great shock as they have lost a brilliant engineer and a good human being.

The Association also visited the deceased residence where they expressed condolences with his family and prayed to Allah for granting him the highest place in Jannah.

