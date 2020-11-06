JKMHC organises sanitation drive

Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club (JKMHC) organised a sanitation and awareness drive on Shankaracharya hills in the memory of former Director General Tourism Mohmmad Ashraf who passed away last month.

“M Ashraf was a great champion of adventure tourism. Owing to his promotion and commitment to this sector, many people in the Valley got encouraged into adventure tourism. He is credited with introducing modern tourism in Ladakh region,” JKMHC spokesperson said in a statement.

Around 20 members of the JKMHC participated in the sanitation drive who were divided into several groups to scout and scavenge at different trails on the hill.

The members collected over 15 bags of plastic disposals, wrappers, water bottles recklessly strewn into the forest area.

The drive was led by its President Mahmood A Shah who also threw light on the importance of keeping trails and surroundings clean. He also highlighted the need of organising such sanitation drives on a regular basis and also making it a mass movement.

“JKMHC members have not only been doing regular hikes but also picking up trash along the way. We have also organised programmes to educate people (especially children) about the environment,” he said.

On the occasion, JKMHC President also announced that the club will resume its popular Sunday treks from this Sunday.

The Sunday treks, which receive overwhelming response from both amateur and professional hikers, were suspended due to COVID pandemic.

As the administration has lifted restrictions and eased the travels, the Club has decided to resume its treks while following all SOPs.

The Club has urged youth to remain updated about its programmes on its social media handles.