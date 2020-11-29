JKP signs MoU with BSE Institute Limited for skill development courses

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Institute Limited today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) wherein BSE Institute Limited (BIL) will be providing skill development training courses to the wards of Police martyrs and the wards of serving police personnel.

According to a statement, the MoU was signed in presence of Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Chairperson PWWA Dr Rubinder Kaur, senior police officers and PWWA members in a function held at Police GOs mess Gulshan Ground. The MoU was signed by AIG welfare Manoj Kumar Pandith on behalf of J&K Police and Ambrish Dutta on behalf of BIL.

The MoU will cover skill development programmes for youth, women and other eligible candidates for creating employability, skills and sustainable livelihood. Under this agreement, BIL will help schools under the JKP jurisdiction to introduce vocational skills for Banking and financial markets, Insurance courses.