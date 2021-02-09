JKPCC daily rated workers appeal LG

Kashmir
UPDATED: February 10, 2021, 1:09 AM

Daily rated workers engaged in J&K Projects Construction Corporation (JKPCC)Limited on Tuesday appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to bring them under the SRO 520.

A delegation of the daily rated workers told Greater Kashmir that they have been working in service of Corporation for two decades now.

“We have been the victim of previous regimes in the erstwhile state of J&K as we were not brought under benefits of SRO 520,” they said. “We have spent our precious years of young age in service of Corporation and worked against all odds.”

They appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to bring them under the benefits of SRO 520.

