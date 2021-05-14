Kashmir, Latest News
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 14, 2021, 3:19 PM

JKPCC grieved over senior party leader's demise

G A Mir, Taj Mohiuddin, Haji Rashid, others term it a great loss.
Srinagar,
Representational Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Friday expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of its senior leader, Mohammad Sultan Mundoo, describing it as a great loss to the party.

The senior Congress leader breathed his last on Thursday evening after a brief illness in Srinagar.

In a statement, JKPCC President, G A Mir expressed profound grief over Mundoo’s demise and conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

Mir said Mundoo served the party to the best of his ability saying his contributions to the party in Srinagar district were immense.

While expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family besides Mundoo’s relatives and friends, the JKPCC President prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

Senior Congress Leader and Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, JKPCC Vice Presidents, Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, Mohammad Anwar Bhat, Amreen Badre, former minister, Raman Matoo, former legislator and senior leader Mohammad Amin Bhat, JKPCC General Secretaries Surinder Singh Channi, Shameema Iqbal and various other senior leaders of the party too have expressed grief over the passing away of Mundoo and described it as a great loss to party in Srinagar.

The deceased, they said, was a dedicated and loyal party man, who remained associated with party since his childhood, while having served the party in different capacities.

The leaders expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

District Congress Committees across Kashmir province too have condoled the passing away of the senior party leader.

In a statement, DCC Presidents, Abdul Gani Khan, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Imtiyaz Parray, Zahid Hussain Jan, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, Sahil Farooq, Dr Ayoub Matoo and others conveyed deepest condolences to family of the deceased party leader.

The leaders hailed the service rendered by the deceased to Congress party in Srinagar and shared the grief with bereaved family and prayed for peace to departed soul.

