The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) General Secretary today wrote a letter to State Election Commission (SEC) expressing concern on the ‘unwanted’ shifting of polling stations from Village Gameraj to village Arigam in Tral Area, which are almost 2 km away from each other.

According to news agency KNS, JKPCC General Secretary Surinder Singh Channi in a statement blamed the Govt for attempting to refrain voters from casting their votes by shifting polling stations.