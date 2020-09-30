JKPEECC condemn arrest of Chairman AIPEF

Jammu & Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) on Wednesday condemned the arrest of Shailendra Debey, Chairman, All India Power Engineers Federation and others. A statement said Debey was arrested by UP administration in response to their protest against privatisation of Discom in the state.

The statement said the illegal arrest of Debey who spoke in support of constitutional values, along with other leaders and employees marks a sad day for the country. “The priority of present government seems to ease business for profit earning community,” the statement said. “The engineers all over the country are agitated over this uncalled for and unwarranted action by Uttar Pradesh government.”

The JKPEECC demand immediate release of the arrested individuals, and withdrawal of the proposal of privatisation of Discoms.