JKPEECC holds protest against privatisation of power sector

Employees of J&K power sector on Tuesday held a protest under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) to oppose the privatisation of the sector.

The call for the protest was given by National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) and All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF). Thousands of employees across India observed the strike demanding withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and privatization process.

In a statement, JKPEECC criticized the approach of the government to privatise the power sector. “Privatisation of electricity is no way for reforms, rather it will impact poor domestic consumers, medium and small industries and poor farmers,” the statement said.