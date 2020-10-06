Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:10 PM

JKPEECC holds protest against privatisation of power sector

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 11:10 PM
Representational Pic

Employees of J&K power sector on Tuesday held a protest under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir Power Engineers and Employees Coordination Committee (JKPEECC) to oppose the privatisation of the sector.

The call for the protest was given by National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) and All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF). Thousands of employees across India observed the strike demanding withdrawal of Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and privatization process.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

In a statement, JKPEECC criticized the approach of the government to privatise the power sector. “Privatisation of electricity is no way for reforms, rather it will impact poor domestic consumers, medium and small industries and poor farmers,” the statement said.

Related News