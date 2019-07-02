JKPM compliments district admin Kupwara for receiving NITI Aayog commendation

JKPM leader Showkat Masoodi has congratulated District Administration Kupwara led by Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg IAS for securing first rank in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development from the NITI Aayog on the basis of incremental progress in Feb- March 2019.

In a statement issued here, Showkat Masoodi has said that by getting first rank in financial inclusion, Kupwara district has become eligible for one- time additional allocation of Rs 3 crore. He said NITI Aayog’s pat is a big honour to Kupwara district in recognition of the tireless and dedicated services presented by the officers and field staff posted there.

Showkat Masoodi hoped that officers and the field agencies would continue their efforts with added zeal and zest to make Kupwara a model district not only in the state but in the whole country and cover areas in Machil, Keran, Tangdar, Langate also.

CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant has sent a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state BVR Subrahmanyam wherein he, on behalf of NITI Aayog, has complimented officers of district Kupwara for their tireless efforts which have enabled district Kupwara to earn 1st rank in Financial Inclusion and Skill Development on the basis of incremental progress in Feb-March this year.

Meanwhile, a meeting of JKPM members of Kokernag was held under the supervision of JKPM Vice President Syed Iqbal Tahir to elect office bearers of the Kokernag constituency committee.

Mohd Jameel Malik was elected as constituency in charge, Kokernag, Umar Saki as Secretary, Mohd Jabar Bhat, Showkat Ahmad Malik and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat were elected as Organisers for Sagam, Larnoo and Kokernag respectively. Shabir Ahmad, Mohd Asif Khatana, Rameez Ashraf, Showkat Ahmad and Adil Majid Shah as Coordinators for Sagam, Larnoo, Kokernag, Vailoo and Achabal respectively whereas Saifullah and Jehangir were elected as members and Mushtaq Ahmad as Advisor.