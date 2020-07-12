JKPM criticizes CBSE for 12th class syllabus change

Criticizing the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) for the change in the syllabus of 12th class students, J&K Peoples Movement (JKPM) on Sunday termed the decision as “unconstitutional” saying federalism, secularism, nationalism form the basic feature of the constitution of India.

As per recent CBSE order students appearing in the CBSE board exams next year will not be required to study secularism, citizenship, nationalism, and democratic rights as the chapters dealing with these subjects, along with several other chapters, have been dropped from the syllabus to reduce the course load for students amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, JKPM Vice-President Advocate Syed Iqbal said, “CBSE decision is unconstitutional. Federalism, secularism, nationalism form the basic feature of the constitution of India.”

He further added that the removal of chapters on these important constitutional issues is highly condemnable