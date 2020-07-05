JKPM demands Government intervention on SSI units

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) has expressed concern about the failure of the government to save the Kashmir based small scale units.

In a statement, JKPM Vice President Advocate Syed Iqbal Tahir said that most of SSI units are in a debt trap and on the verge of closure due to unprecedented business interruptions.

“In the rest of the country, the small scale sector has emerged as a highly vibrant and dynamic sector of the economy and have not only played a crucial role in providing large employment opportunities at comparatively lower capital cost than large industries but also helped in the industrialization of rural and backward areas, thereby, reducing regional imbalances, assuring more equitable distribution of national income and wealth, ” Iqbal Tahir said.