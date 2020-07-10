JKPM demands repair of Aharbal-Shopian road

Jammu Kashmir Peoples’ Movement (JKPM) on Friday demanded immediate repair of Aharbal-Shopian road.

In a statement, the party’s state executive member Javed Niloora said several vital roads in Pulwama and Shopian districts were in dilapidated condition. He said authorities have failed to repair these roads for several years. “The Aharbal-Shopian road is in very bad shape for the last so many years due to which locals, mainly students, patients and aged people have to suffer a lot of inconvenience,” he said.

Niloora said Aharbal was a tourist destination and the Aharbal-Shopian road connects Kulgam and Shopian districts. “Despite its importance, the government has neglected the area for too long now,” said Niloora.

He demanded immediate intervention from the higher authorities so that the repair work on the road was started at an earliest.