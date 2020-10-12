JKPM demands revocation of property tax

Jammu Kashmir Peoples Movement on Monday expressed anguish over imposition of property tax in J&K. In a statement, JKPM President Feroze Peerzada said after the clampdown of August 2019 and COVID pandemic, the economy of J&K stands crippled.

“In such a scenario how the central government can be so insensitive to impose property tax in J&K,” he said, adding “the decision is bound to put further stress on the economy of J&K where people are already suffering a financial crisis due to slowdown of the economy.” He said at this point when the government’s priority should have been to provide financial help to people, quite shockingly it wants to push people to the wall.

Questioning the move of the government, Peerzada said while the municipalities across J&K were already charging citizens for the services and facilities, what was the basis of charging property tax.

“Given the conflict-ridden situation of J&K, we demand immediate rollback of the imposition of property tax in Jammu and Kashmir,” Peerzada demanded.